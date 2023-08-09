Ukrainian allegations about Russia’s involvement in coup in Niger senseless — MFA

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Allegations by Ukrainian presidential office adviser Mikhail Podolyak about Russia’s involvement in the coup in Niger makes no sense, Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson, Alexey Zaitsev, told a news briefing.

"It is pointless to comment. Ukrainian politicians change their statements 100 times a day," he said. "Even Western partners, who often criticize Russia without reason, have not said anything like this. There is no substantive background here, it's just empty talk."

On July 26, military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP) was formed to govern the country and was headed by General Abdurahmane Tchiani. Bazoum remains in custody at his residence and has been in telephone contact with leaders and representatives of other countries.