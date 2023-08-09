Blinken holds phone conversation with ousted Nigerien president

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone conversation with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum ousted by mutineers and confirmed commitment to a peaceful settlement of the crisis in the country.

"Spoke to Nigerien President Bazoum to express our continued efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the current constitutional crisis. The United States reiterates our call for the immediate release of him and his family," he wrote on the X social network (formerly known as Twitter).

On July 26, military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, closure of national borders, introduction of a curfew and suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties. On July 28, they declared that General Abdourahmane Tchiani had become head of state. During the coup, Tchiani headed the presidential guard, units of which physically seized President Bazoum and continue to hold him.