China calls on the Philippines to stop provocative actions in South China Sea

HONG KONG, August 8. /TASS/. China’s defense ministry has called on the Philippines to immediately stop provocative actions following the Ayungin Shoal incident in the South China Sea.

"China will continue taking all necessary measures to defend its national sovereignty and calls on the Philippine side to implement its commitments and immediately stop all provocative actions," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry described the actions of China’s Coast Guard as "rational, legitimate, and professional."

The Philippines said on Sunday that a Chinese Coast Guard boat used a water cannon while maneuvering close to Philippine vessels near the Ayungin Shoal in the South China Sea.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, the incident occurred during the escorting of ships carrying cargo for Philippine soldiers deployed in the area of the Ayungin Shoal. Back in 1999, the Philippines placed the WWII-era US Sierra Madre landing ship offshore the disputed reefs in the South China Sea in order to monitor China’s activities in the area. A small contingent is permanently stationed in this area. Meanwhile, China has repeatedly demanded that this ship be removed and has threatened to tow it away itself.