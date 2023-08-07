Brazilian president confirms his plans to go to South Africa to take part in BRICS summit

BELEM /Brazil/, August 7. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday that plans to take part in the BRICS summit in South Africa’s Johannesburg in late August.

When asked by TASS if he has changed his mind to go to South Africa following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s refusal from participating in the summit in person and in light of rumors that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not go to the summit, Lula da Silva answered, "No."

BRICS, an association consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will hold a summit from August 22 through 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part via video link. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia in South Africa in person.

The Brazilian president has repeatedly said that he views the upcoming BRICS summit as an important event and will postpone a hip joint surgery to be able to go to Johannesburg.