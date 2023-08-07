China to take real steps to encourage economic cooperation within BRICS — minister

BEIJING, August 7. /TASS/. China plans to take real steps to boost trade and economic cooperation between BRICS member nations, Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao said on Monday.

"China is ready to take actionable steps to promote cooperation within BRICS in the areas of trade and economics," he said at a meeting of BRICS ministers of trade and economy. Beijing, in his words, will do its best "to make due contribution to global development."

He called on BRICS members to strengthen coordination, facilitate digitalization and environmental development in countries with emerging markets. He stressed that on a consensus basis, it is necessary to defend multilateral cooperation formats, "to breathe new life into BRICS efforts to revive the global economy."

"On the basis of qualitative growth, China is carrying out modernization in its own way and is becoming more open to other countries," Wang said, adding that his country’s government will develop market mechanisms, improve the business environment and encourage its internationalization.

"This will help us create a vaster market and more favorable conditions for countries with emerging market economies and developing states," he stressed.