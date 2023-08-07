Indian national security advisor reports several proposals on Ukraine at Jeddah meeting

NEW DELHI, August 7. /TASS/. Several peace proposals have been set forth during talks on a settlement in Ukraine in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, none of which are acceptable for both Moscow and Kiev, Ajit Doval, the national security advisor to the Indian premier, who participated in the consultations, said.

According to the Times of India newspaper, he said that several peace proposals had been set forth, with each of them having some positive aspects but none being acceptable to both sides.

According to Doval, all peace efforts involving all parties must be pursued in order to find a just and enduring solution to the conflict and that is in this spirit that India participated in the meeting in Jeddah.

He reiterated that New Delhi's approach has been and always will be to promote dialogue and diplomacy, adding that this is the only way forward to peace.

The official added that India supported the world order based on the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and international law. He stressed the need for all countries "without exception" to uphold sovereignty and territorial integrity. Doval also said that India was providing both humanitarian aid to Ukraine and economic assistance to its neighbors in the Global South.

On Jeddah consultations

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the consultations in Jeddah were attended by national security advisors and representatives from over 40 countries and international organizations, including Argentina, Brazil, the UK, Germany, Egypt, India, Qatar, China, the UAE, the US, Turkey, Ukraine, France, Chile and the UN. According to the news agency, the meeting was held on the initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud who wants "to contribute to reaching a solution that will result in permanent peace" and supports "all efforts and initiatives aiming to reduce the impacts of the crisis and its humanitarian repercussions."

Russia was not invited. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Moscow would keep an eye on the peace meeting on Ukraine due in Saudi Arabia, but its aims are yet to be clarified. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the meeting in Saudi Arabia would not be useless, as it would help the West realize that Zelensky's so-called peace plan is a dead end.