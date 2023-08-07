Turkey to exert effort to resolve Ukraine conflict, revive grain deal, says top diplomat

ISTANBUL, August 7. /TASS/. Ankara will continue exerting effort to resolve the Ukrainian crisis and restore the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"Turkey will persistently continue to promote initiatives aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine. It will also make efforts to restore the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and will strictly observe the Montreux Convention," Fidan said at the opening ceremony of an annual conference of Turkish ambassadors dubbed "Turkish Foreign Policy in the Century of Turkey."

His speech was broadcast on the TRT TV channel.