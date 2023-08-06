Participants in Jeddah consultations support Ukraine’s territorial integrity — newspaper

LONDON, August 6. /TASS/. Participants in the consultations on Ukraine that were held in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah agreed that a peace settlement of the conflict rest on Ukraine’s territorial integrity, The Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing a European diplomat.

According to the diplomat, the participants in the Jeddah meeting expressed common support to the idea that the respect to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty should be the basis for any peace settlement.

Apart from that, the newspaper’s sources noted that China, which took part in such consultations for the first time, demonstrated a constructive position on the issue of Ukrainian settlement. At the same time, The Financial Times stressed that the were no official comments from China about the Jeddah meeting.

Another European diplomat told the newspaper that China expressed readiness to take part in the next such meeting.

France’s Le Point weekly said earlier that the participants in the Jeddah consultations agreed to organize another conference in a country of the global South.

Jeddah hosted consultations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine on August 5-6. Delegates from more than 30 countries, including Brazil, the United Kingdom, India, China, the United States, South Africa, and European Union nations, took part. Russia was not invited.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow will keep an eye on the peace meeting on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia, but its aims are yet to be understood. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the meeting in Saudi Arabia will not be useless, if it helps the West realize that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's so-called peace plan is a dead end.

Commenting on the Jeddah consultation, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock admitted that South Africa, Brazil, and China’s view on the developments in Ukraine differ from Europe’s.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS that Russia will discuss the Jeddah meeting’s outcome with its BRICS partners who took part in it.