Another meeting on Ukraine to be held in country of global South - weekly

PARIS, August 6. /TASS/. Participants in the Jeddah consultations on Ukraine agreed to hold another conference in a country of the global South as well, France’s Le Point weekly said on Sunday.

Participants agreed "to meet again in another country of the global South," the weekly said, citing diplomatic sources.

It also noted that the Jeddah meeting has demonstrated that the non-aligned countries "don’t want to break away from Moscow." This, according to Le Point, follows from a declaration of Brazil’s representative who said that "it is necessary to involve Moscow into the diplomatic process in this or that format."

Jeddah hosted consultations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine on August 5-6. Delegates from more than 30 countries, including Brazil, the United Kingdom, India, China, the United States, South Africa, and European Union nations, took part. Russia was not invited.