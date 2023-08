Trump says only he can prevent World War Three

NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that he is the only person capable of preventing a Third World War.

"I will prevent World War Three," he said at a Republican fundraising event in South Carolina. "The weaponry is so powerful today that it's an obliteration of the world. I will make sure it doesn't happen. And I do believe I'm the only one that's going to be able to do that," Trump asserted.

He also insisted that if elected next November, he would achieve a peace settlement on Ukraine before having "even arrived at the Oval Office." "We will get it settled immediately and fairly settled not for one side or the other. We will get it fairly settled," Trump added.

Earlier, Trump has repeatedly said that incumbent US leader Joe Biden has been driving humankind to World War III with his actions. Trump also claimed that he would settle the situation in Ukraine in a day’s time, if he were to be re-elected president in November 2024.