Russia's ex-ambassador says French intervention in Niger would be 'unthinkable'

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. France's potential military intervention in Niger aimed at suppressing the armed coup there is unthinkable from a geopolitical standpoint, but Paris will not agree to leave that country without resistance, Yevgeny Korendyasov, Russia's former ambassador to Mali and Niger, has told TASS.

"It will not go as far as to start armed intervention. I rule out such a possibility. It is unthinkable in modern conditions, especially geopolitically," the expert said. At the same time, he noted that France would "cling tenaciously to that country, and of course it will not just leave, but will resist to the bitter end."

The ex-ambassador is certain that Paris will seek to retain certain leverage in the region despite its willingness to refrain from resolving the crisis by force.

"There are many opportunities, because Niger depends enormously on French aid, such as development aid and food aid, and on very close cooperation in the health system and education, because the social sectors rely heavily on the presence of French medics, teachers and other specialists," he pointed out.

The expert remarked that withdrawing from Niger would be a serious blow to the image of the French authorities.

"Paris will run the risk of losing its status as a major power," Korendyasov explained. "The African track in France's foreign policy strategy is crucial to preserving and strengthening the country's influence in international affairs and in the international arena as a whole."

"France will never leave Africa," he stated.

Niger's uranium deposits are of strategic importance not only to Paris but also to Washington, Korendyasov recalled. "Niger is a small, desert country, but it has large uranium deposits. It shares second or third place with Kazakhstan in terms of uranium reserves. Everything revolves around this."

US interests and attitude toward Russia

In the context of Washington's interests, the analyst drew attention to the fact that the United States kept one of its largest military bases in Niger.

"Both geographically and geopolitically, this spot on the globe has special significance. At least at the level of the African Command of the US Armed Forces," Korendyasov said. "This region is now becoming the focus of events and the seat of competition between the Americans and the Europeans," he stressed.

In commenting on the positive attitude towards Russia expressed by a number of those who backed the leaders of the uprising in Niger, Korendyasov attributed this to the great affection for Russia in Africa in general.

"In Africa, Russia is considered the main anchor, the main defender of strengthening the principle of sovereignty and equality in international relations," the expert said. He added that the issue of sovereignty was "sacrosanct" for Africans. "That’s where the French have gotten into hot water in both Mali and Burkina Faso."

Common risks

At the same time, Korendyasov stressed that if destabilization in Niger continues and lasts, the strengthening of Islamist groups in the region will be a big challenge for both Russia and France.

"The intention of Islamist circles to take advantage of this situation and draw that country into the fold of the Islamic state is very much in sight," the expert continued. "The fact that extremists and Islamists have been strengthening their positions there lately is a hard fact. Naturally, this worries the French and it worries us, too, because any Islamic extremism directly concerns us," he concluded.

Situation in Niger

A group of Nigerien military officers mutinied and announced on July 26 the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum, the closure of borders, the imposition of curfews, the suspension of the constitution, and the banning of political parties’ activity. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland was formed to govern the country. General Abdurahmane Tchiani has led it since July 28.

The countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the coup and gave the rebels one week to restore constitutional rule. Otherwise, the ECOWAS members promised to take action, including the use of force. On Friday, the Al Arabiya TV channel quoted the regional organization's defense ministers as saying that the ECOWAS military leadership had opted against the use of force against Niger. The community's countries decided to step up sanctions pressure to force the rebels to release Bazoum.