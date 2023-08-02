No consensus on Zelensky’s ‘peace formula’ — Brazilian presidential advisor

BRASILIA, August 2. /TASS/. There is no consensus on the "peace formula" promoted by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Brazilian Special Advisor for International Affairs Celso Amorim said at a meeting with foreign media on Wednesday.

"A regular round of talks in Saudi Arabia will be a follow-up of the Copenhagen meeting, at which Ukraine for the first time invited developing countries to negotiate. However, [Kiev] merely wants to discuss its own proposal. During the discussion involving major developing countries such as India, South Africa, Brazil, Saudi Arabia to some extent, and even the NATO member Turkey, it became clear that it is impossible to shape a consensus around the Ukrainian proposal," said Amorim, the former Brazilian foreign minister and defense minister.

According to Amorim, the dialogue with the West on this issue is handicapped by the fact that it is unwilling to heed the opposite side’s point of view. However, the official believes that the next round of talks in Jeddah is crucial, although he will not travel to Saudi Arabia and intends to attend the meeting via video link.

The Brazilian president’s special advisor emphasized that Russia’s stand cannot be ignored.

"It is impossible to disregard Russia’s security concerns. They are real. Or are you trying to provoke Russia?" Amorim wondered, appreciating what he saw as positive efforts by African countries to resolve the Ukraine crisis.