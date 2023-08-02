Western media claims that Russia involved in Niger coup groundless — expert

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Speculations in the Western media that Russia is allegedly involved in the latest events in Niger are groundless and represent an attempt to put out a simplified propagandized explanation for the reasons behind the coup in that country, Vsevolod Sviridov, an expert at the Center for African Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, told TASS.

"These accusations are groundless. The West is taking the events in Niger close to heart, as it has become a magnet for Western forces, primarily the US and France, in the region in recent years. France in its new African strategy has been betting heavily on Niger hoping to maintain its influence in western Africa. Therefore, these are very painful events for the West," Sviridov noted.

"Now the West has been trying to put out some explanation of the events in the information and propaganda space. The easiest one is to try to discredit Russia and provoke it into doing the wrong thing," the expert pointed out.

According to Sviridov, Russia has taken a balanced stance on the situation in Niger.

"Our consistent foreign policy is not related only to Africa. It is global. Russia is against coups. But at the same time its position is moderate. It leaves room for Russia to maneuver and build relations with the new authorities of Niger, if they wish to do so. Similarly, we are building relations with Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea," he added.

"In Niger, there were many socio-economic problems, which caused the coup. Neither street demonstrations nor the military supported overthrowing the government. Now these processes can be used by external actors in their own interests, but the genesis of the events is primarily internal," the expert stressed.

On July 26, the rebels announced on national television the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum, the closure of the republic's borders, a curfew, the suspension of the constitution, and a ban on the political parties’ activities. On July 28, they declared that General Abdurahmane Tchiani had become the head of state. During the coup, he led the presidential guard, whose units detained Bazoum and continue to keep him in custody.

Since then, regular demonstrations have been held in the capital city in support of the rebels and against the presence of foreign troops. Last night, Niger reopened its borders.