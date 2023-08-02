Nigerien rebels announce reopening of borders with several countries

RABAT, August 2. /TASS/. The military that staged a coup in the Republic of Niger in late July announced that the country was reopening its borders and air service with Algeria, Burkina-Faso, Libya, Mali and Chad, Al Jazeera reported.

On the evening of July 26, rebels in Niger announced on national television the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum, the closure of the republic's borders, a curfew, the suspension of the constitution, and a ban on the activity of political parties.

On July 28, they declared that General Abdurahmane Tchiani had become the head of state. During the coup, he led the presidential guard, whose units detained Bazoum and continue to keep him in custody.