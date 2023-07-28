General Tchiani declared Niger’s new head of state

PRETORIA, July 28. /TASS/. General Abdourahmane Tchiani has been declared Niger’s new head of state, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, a spokesman for the rebels who have seized power in the country, said in a televised address on Friday.

However, in his words, the constitution of the country remains suspended.

Several hours earlier, Niger’s state television said that Tchiani had declared himself head of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, the highest body of authority in the country.

On the evening of July 26, rebels in Niger announced the dismissal of President Mohamed Bazoum, the closure of national borders, the introduction of a curfew, the suspension of the constitution, and the prohibition of political parties.

During the coup, Tchiani reportedly headed the presidential guard, whose officers seized former President Bazoum. The National Council includes a range of Nigerien top officers, including former Chief of Staff General Salif Modi who retired this April.