Tokyo collecting info about Russia, China’s participation in festivities in DPRK — Cabinet

TOKYO, July 28. /TASS/. The government of Japan is collecting information about the participation of Russian and Chinese delegations in festivities in Pyongyang on the previous day, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference in Tokyo on Friday.

"We are collecting and analyzing all information about North Korea’s military policy, including about its cooperation with China and Russia, with great interest," he said, when asked to comment on a recent North Korean visit by delegations from Russia and China. According to Japan’s top government spokesman, Pyongyang has been consistently seeking to strengthen its military potential. "In this light, Japan is set to monitor the situation closely in cooperation with the United States and South Korea," Matsuno added.

On Thursday, Pyongyang hosted festive events marking the 70th anniversary of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War of 1950-1953. A Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and a Chinese delegation led by Vice-Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People’s Congress Li Hongzhong took part in the festivities.