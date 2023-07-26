South Africa counts on success of Russia-Africa summit — ambassador

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. South Africa counts on the success of the second Russia-Africa summit, which is expected to help to boost trade and commercial relations between its participants, South Africa’s Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka has told reporters.

"We hope that the summit will produce measurable and practically applicable good results," the embassy quoted him as saying. "Events like this summit are quite important for us in the context of building and strengthening trade relations. This event should help with trade turnover."

He added that Africa is gaining importance as Russia’s trade partner.

"We, Africans, are seeking equal trade relations with Russia. And we have underscored this during our embassy’s interactions with the Russian side," the diplomat added.

The second Russia-Africa summit as well as an economic forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 27 through 28. The first such summit was held in Sochi from October 22-24, 2019 under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development."