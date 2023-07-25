US to demonstrate advantages of its political, economic model versus BRICS

WASHINGTON, July 25. /TASS/. Washington does not aspire to limit cooperation between countries in light of a number of countries wishing to join BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) but the US will try to demonstrate the advantages of its political and economic model, White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said with regard to Algeria and Egypt’s plans to join BRICS.

"For our part, we lead in our engagement with an affirmative agenda focused on demonstrating the benefits of our governance and economic models. US policy does not ask our partners to choose between the United States and other countries," she stressed replying to a question on the matter.

"We have repeatedly emphasized that the US does not want to limit countries’ partnership with other countries. But we want countries to have choices on how to deliver results to their citizens as well," she added. The official also noted that the countries should speak "on their own about their diplomatic engagement."

Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt and Ethiopia have formally applied to join BRICS. Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have also expressed interest in joining the group.