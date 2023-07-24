Internet remains under US control, internationalization necessary, security official says

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The US takes advantage of its monopoly on regulation of the Internet in order to promote its neo-colonial aspirations, therefore its necessary to move towards the internationalization of management of the Web, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said during the meeting with his counterparts from BRICS member states and partners in Johannesburg.

"Today, the management of the Internet is basically under sole control of US corporations. Through such monopoly in regulation of the Internet, the US promotes its neo-colonial aspirations for global dominance," Patrushev said, according to the Rossiyskaya Gazeta. Meanwhile, the US "engages all available resources in order to manipulate protest activities in states that they deem ‘non-democratic’."

"We consider it important to jointly move towards the internationalization of management of the global network, towards increasing the role and the representation of developing states in these processes," Patrushev claimed.

The Russian Security Council Secretary called to "jointly fight for the establishment of a universal international legal regime in the digital area, based on the principles of sovereign equality of states and non-interference in internal affairs."

South Africa presides in the BRICS this year. The recent meeting of BRICS security officials has become the 13th one. The first such meeting took place in 2009, under Russia’s initiative. The recommendations of the recent meeting will be forwarded to the summit of BRICS leaders, which will take place in Johannesburg on August 22-24.