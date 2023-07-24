Russia's adversaries to step up efforts to influence 'armed people' in Russia — lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s opponents will intensify efforts to influence "armed people" in Russia to set them against the Russian political system, senior Russian lawmaker Andrey Klimov said.

Klimov, the head of the Federation Council’s commission for the protection of state sovereignty and the prevention of interference in the internal affairs of Russia, made the comment at a news conference dedicated to international aspects of ensuring Russia's sovereignty.

"Efforts will now be made all the time by our adversaries, our foes will take advantage of every opportunity to influence armed people. By the way, they are playing the patriotic card very subtly today. If you take a look - we have also analyzed this - many of the false stories over the last few months were designed not for the neoliberal audience in Russia, but for our patriotic, Orthodox audience," the lawmaker said.

"They introduced and then spread across the web the narratives that created the impression that there’s something wrong in our country, that we are doing something wrong. And this angered a large number of people who were sincerely committed to the defense of the Fatherland. And some of these people are actually in the combat area," Klimov went on to say.

He said one of the main goals of Russia's political opponents, which they do not even hide, is to "reach out to these people and set them against the existing government, against our political system."

"They hold seminars on this issue in the European Parliament," the lawmaker said.