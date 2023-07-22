Lukashenko travels to Russia to meet with Putin

MINSK, July 22. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has flown to Russia, to hold a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Telegram channel ‘Pool of the First’, close to the Belarusian presidential press service, said on Saturday.

"The First is on his way to Russia for a working visit. The leaders’ meeting is tomorrow," the post said.

Putin is expected to hold talks with Lukashenko on July 23. The meeting is due to focus on further development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and alliance, as well as integrational collaboration within the Union State of Russia and Belarus.