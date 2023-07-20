Ukraine ready to take any risk to keep exporting grain via Black Sea — Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Ukraine is ready to take any risk to continue exporting its grain via the Black Sea despite Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal and warning that all ships traveling to Ukrainian ports will be considered carrying military cargo, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said in an interview for the Time.

"We are ready to take any risks," Kuleba said, claiming that the Ukrainian authorities "don’t want to put anyone’s life at risk at [their] discretion."

"If you ask us, are you ready to test it? We are," the foreign minister claimed, adding that Ukraine has to "engage with others on minimizing risks," without specifying what countries he referred to.

The grain deal, which provided for safe export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea and establishment of preconditions for export of Russian food and fertilizer, was signed one year ago and was prolonged several times. On July 17, Russia refused to continue its participation in this initiative. Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that Moscow is ready to return to the deal if all promises given to Russia are fulfilled. On July 17, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claimed that ship owner companies allegedly told Kiev that they are ready to continue exporting grain from Ukrainian ports, if Ukraine lets their ships out of ports and Turkey lets them through the straits.

On Wednesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that effective at 12 midnight Moscow time on July 20, Russia, in connection with the termination of the grain deal, will consider all ships destined for Ukrainian ports traversing the Black Sea to be carriers of military cargo. The Defense Ministry clarified additionally that those countries under whose flags such vessels are sailing will be deemed to be involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Kiev. In addition, the Ministry announced that a number of areas in northwestern and southeastern parts of the Black Sea have been declared temporarily dangerous for navigation.