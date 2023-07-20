EU would be reckless to set up new aid fund for Ukraine — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The European Union would be reckless to set up a military aid fund for Ukraine, as that would prolong the conflict. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We know from news media reports that a discussion to do this is underway within the EU. As it was reported today, there is an upcoming meeting of European Union foreign ministers, and they will apparently circle back to this issue again. If this decision, we qualify it as reckless, is made, it will mean further massive investment in prolonging the hostilities in Ukraine," she said at a news conference.