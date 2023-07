MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Storage facilities were damaged in the Odessa Region in the blasts that were reported during the night, Natalia Gumenyuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian army’s South command, said on Thursday.

"Logistics facilities, namely warehouses, were damaged," she said.

A series of explosions rocket the Odessa Region on Thursday night. Thus, a witness told TASS that the sounds of blasts were heard near the port of Chernomorsk.