Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Kiev, surrounding areas — mayor

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Sounds of explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital Kiev and the surrounding Kiev Region early on Wednesday as air defenses engaged targets above the city, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klichko said.

"Sounds of explosions are heard in Kiev. Air defenses are in action. The same applies to the [Kiev] region," the official wrote.

An air raid warning for the area was issued at 4:41 a.m. Moscow time.

Also, a single blast was heard in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa, following three waves of explosions that rocked the city at around 1:05 a.m., 2:11 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. Moscow time. Local authorities have remained silent of the issue so far.