Risks of nuclear incidents at Zaporozhye NPP still in place – UN official

UNITED NATIONS, July 18. /TASS/. Potential threats to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s security and safety is still in place, UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said on Monday.

"In recent days, experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency have heard a series of explosions apparently taking place some distance away from the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. They are a stark reminder of potential nuclear safety and security risks facing the facility during the military conflict in the country," she said at a meeting of the UN Security Council/

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye NPP is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and has six power units with an aggregate capacity of 6 GW. Russian forces took control of the facility in February 2022. Since then, Ukrainian troops have been periodically shelling both Energodar’s residential quarters and the plant’s territory, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.