No conversation with Erdogan on Putin’s schedule yet — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans yet for a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Not yet," he said when asked whether a conversation with Erdogan has appeared on Putin’s schedule and whether such contact is expected until the grain deal expires on July 17.

Meanwhile, Erdogan announced earlier that the Russian President might visit Turkey the following month, and "in the coming period" they will keep in contact by phone. In recent days, the Turkish president reiterated his intention to talk about the grain deal and other issues with Putin.

Commenting on this, Peskov mentioned that if needed, Putin’s contact with Erdogan can be agreed promptly.