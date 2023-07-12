Politician urges EU probe into mass human rights violations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 12./TASS/. Viktor Medvedchuk, former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, which is currently banned in Ukraine, has urged European politicians to investigate and give an assessment of mass violations of human rights in Ukraine.

"I have addressed an open letter to President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, members of the European Parliament, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, members of the European Commission, foreign ministers of the European Union member states, ambassadors of the EU member countries accredited in Ukraine, leading political parties, heads of parliamentary factions of the EU member states - 1,500 addressees overall - regarding investigations into political repression, lawlessness and mass violations of citizens' rights in Ukraine," Medvedchuk said in an open letter to the EU published on the Smotrim online platform.

The politician drew attention to a statement from the vice-president of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, about the start of an investigation against Poland within the framework of the passed law "on probing Russian influence." This law, which legalizes political repression, was "sharply opposed by the Polish opposition, which claims that it gives politicians in power the right to eliminate politicians in opposition from public and political life by manipulating allegations about their links to Russia," Medvedchuk said, adding that the US had also expressed concerns about the law.

The former leader of the opposition party said that he shared these concerns, pointing to overall abuses in Ukraine that could be analyzed by European political agencies. "European politicians must give an unbiased appraisal of the blatant violations of democratic standards by Ukrainian President [Vladimir] Zelensky," Medvedchuk emphasized.