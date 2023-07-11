NATO views possibility of nuclear, chemical weapons use against it as potential threat

VILNIUS, July 11. /TASS/. NATO countries view the potential use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons against the alliance’s members as a security threat, says the final communique of the NATO summit in Vilnius, published on Tuesday.

"The potential use of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) materials or weapons against NATO by hostile state and non-state actors remains a central and evolving threat to our security," the document says.

In order to protect themselves from such threats, NATO members are implementing NATO’s new CBRN defense policy, as agreed at the 2022 Madrid Summit. They are also investing "in the military capabilities," required for ensuring "our national and collective resilience against CBRN risks and threats.".