Turkish, Swedish leaders, NATO chief meet again over Sweden’s accession to NATO

ISTANBUL, July 10. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Swedish Prime minister Ulf Kristersson, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met again in Vilnius to discuss Sweden’s accession to the alliance, the TRT television channel reported on Monday.

According to the TV channel, it is possible that the meeting may yield a decision concerning Sweden’s NATO membership bid.

The Turkish and Swedish leaders, and the NATO chief had nearly two-hour-long talks earlier on Monday. After the talks, Erdogan met with European Council President Charles Michel.