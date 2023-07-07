US hands over cluster, other munitions, vehicles worth $800 mln to Ukraine — Blinken

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. The US provided a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes cluster munitions and armored vehicles, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Friday.

According to Blinken, the aid package is worth $800 million.

"This package will provide Ukraine with additional artillery systems and ammunition, including highly effective and reliable dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICM), on which the Administration conducted extensive consultations with Congress and our Allies and partners. It also includes additional air defense munitions, armored vehicles, anti-armor weapons, and other equipment," Blinken said in a written statement.