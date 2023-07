WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. The US have hundreds of thousands of cluster munitions in stock, but will not announce what amount of these munitions will be shipped to Ukraine, US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Colin Cole said Friday.

According to Cole, the US refrains from disclosing the specific number in order to not provide information to Russia.

The US official also pointed out that the new aid package will be delivered to Ukraine during the ongoing counteroffensive.