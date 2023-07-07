NATO to provide Ukraine with more artillery shells - Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS, July 7. /TASS/. NATO allies will ramp up artillery ammunition supplies to Ukraine, the alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Brussels on Friday.

"We have sent unprecedented levels of ammunition, and we continue to make announcements <…> and all this is coordinated in a very good way," he said, adding that Ukraine needs to consume "thousands of shells every day." "There is an enormous need to resupply. And that’s exactly what allies are doing: they are supplying constantly Ukraine with more ammunition, spare parts, maintenance for different artillery systems, armored vehicles, battle tanks, air defenses, and so on," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO chief underscored that this priority will "continue to be there," therefore the alliance needs "continued support." Since NATO increased production capacity last fall, "things have started to move," Stoltenberg said.