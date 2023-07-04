OSCE PA calls to replace peacekeeping mission in Transnistria with civilian one

OTTAWA, July 4. /TASS/. The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly believes that the peacekeeping missing in Transnistria should be transformed into a "multilateral civilian mission," says the resolution, adopted after the PA meeting in Vancouver, which took place between June 30 and July 4.

"[The OSCE PA] invites all relevant actors to initiate political discussions with the aim of transforming the current peacekeeping operation in the Transnistrian region into a multilateral civilian mission under an appropriate international mandate that would reflect the real needs on the ground," the resolution reads.

Chisinau also proposed to replace the peacekeepers with a civilian mission with an international mandate. However, Tiraspol points out that such mission was unable to prevent an armed conflict, which resulted in over 1,000 people killed and tens of thousands injured in 1992.

Russian peacekeepers have been introduced to the combat area on July 29, 1992, in accordance with the Agreement on the Principles for a Peaceful Settlement of the Armed Conflict in the Dniester Region of the Republic of Moldova, signed by Presidents of Russia and Moldova in attendance of the Transnistrian leader on July 21, 1992. Currently, they uphold peace in the separation security zone along River Dniester, together with peacekeepers from Moldova and Transnistria.