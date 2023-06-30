EU leaders discuss potential problems that could arise from Ukraine’s accession

BRUSSELS, June 30. /TASS/. The leaders of ten EU countries held a closed-door meeting on the sidelines of an EU summit on Friday to discuss potential problems that may arise from the accession of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and Western Balkan nations to the organization, Agence France-Presse reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, the meeting, initiated by Germany, the Netherlands and France, was also attended by Belgium, Spain, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Sweden. No specific decisions were made as the parties only held a preliminary discussion.

Once the official candidate states and Georgia join the EU, the number of its members will rise from 27 to 36. This will require changes in the decision-making process. It’s not just the member states’ veto power that will have to be abandoned in favor of various majority systems. The EU will also have to reform the European Commission and the Council of the European Union because the current arrangement (one participant from each member state) will make them too cumbersome and unable to work effectively. The move to change the makeup of the Council of the EU and the European Commission will, in turn, require a revision of the EU’s basic agreements.

Another troublesome question is how to reshape the EU’s common agricultural policy, aimed at supporting farmers. The EU will need to decide on a way to make sure that the accession of a large agricultural country like Ukraine does not lead to a crisis of overproduction.