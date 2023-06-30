Putin, Modi reiterate Russia, India’s commitments to strengthening partnership — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated Moscow and New Delhi’s commitment to further strengthening strategic partnership, the Kremlin press service said on Friday after their phone call.

"The conversation had a meaningful and constructive character. The leaders reiterated mutual commitment to strengthening privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and agreed to continue communication," it said.

The leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and noted the importance of continuing joint projects in various spheres. They stated that trade between Russia and India had considerably increased in 2022, spilling over into the first quarter of 2023.

The phone call was initiated by the Indian side.