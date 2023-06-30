Modi briefs Putin on his recent visit to Washington — Kremlin

MOSCOW, 30 June. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about his recent trip to Washington during a telephone conversation, the Kremlin press service reported on Friday.

"Narendra Modi informed him [the Russian president] about his international contacts, including during his recent visit to Washington," the statement said.

Modi was in the United States on a state visit from June 21 to 23. The official part of the program began in New York, where the Indian prime minister attended the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations.

On the same day, he visited Washington, where he met with US President Joe Biden. The leaders discussed cooperation in technology, defense and space. As a result of the negotiations, the US and Indian authorities agreed to conduct a joint mission to the International Space Station in 2024.

Also, as Biden said at a joint press conference, the sides discussed the situation around Ukraine.