BRUSSELS, June 30. /TASS/. Leaders of the 27 EU member states have discussed measures to step up pressure on Russia, the European Council said in a joint statement released early on Friday after the first day of the EU summit.

"The European Council discussed efforts to further increase pressure on Russia in order to weaken its ability to wage its war of aggression, including through sanctions, their full and effective implementation and the prevention of their circumvention," the document says.