BUDAPEST, June 29. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, when he attends the next EU summit, plans to ask how the bloc spends the money from its budget and who is responsible for its bankruptcy, he said on Thursday.

Orban stated that he opposed the latest proposals from the European Commission, which he said would exacerbate the EU's financial problems while lining the pockets of the Brussels-based bureaucracy.

"The one question on everyone's mind is this: Where did the money go?" Orban said in comments on the two-day meeting of EU leaders that began in Brussels.

"The European Commission presented proposals to amend the budget, calling on member states to contribute billions more euros. The question is how could such a situation arise, how could they put the European Union on the brink of bankruptcy," the prime minister said in a video posted to his page on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia).

He pointed out that the European Commission is proposing to add 50 billion euros to the budget, but cannot account for how the previous loans were spent, the interest on which is being paid by all EU countries.

"These are the loans from which Poland and Hungary have still not received a cent," Orban added.

He noted the EU has withheld funds earmarked for Warsaw and Budapest under various pretexts.

Orban said he considers Brussels' new migration policy, which provides additional funds for the accommodation of refugees and economic migrants, rather than for the protection of the EU's external borders, to be misguided. Orban also asserted that, "they are asking for billions of euros to increase the salaries of Brussels bureaucrats."

"Hungary's position is clear: We just want to know how they have spent the money we have given them so far. And then we want an answer to the question of who bears the responsibility for the bankruptcy of the European Union," the prime minister said.