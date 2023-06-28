Situation in Ukraine’s north ‘unchanged’ amid Wagner’s relocation to Belarus — Zelensky

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine’s north remains "unchanged" amid the relocation of Wagner PMC forces to Belarus, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said during a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda and President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda Wednesday.

"Our army believes that the situation in our country’s north is unchanged over the presence of Wagner forces and is under control," he said, according to UNIAN.

Zelensky believes that the Wagner contingent in the neighboring country will not be too big, and so he cannot tell how able it will be to "threaten anyone while on Belarusian territory."