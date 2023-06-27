China’s top diplomat points to role of Beijing, Moscow in ensuring global peace

BEIJING, June 27. /TASS/. Beijing and Moscow play an important role in ensuring global peace and development, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday.

"China and Russia are permanent members of the UN Security Council and an important stabilizing force ensuring global peace and development," he pointed out in a video address to participants in the Eighth International Conference "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era" in Beijing, organized by the Russian International Affairs Council and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

According to China’s top diplomat, Beijing intends to work with Moscow to resolutely oppose the policy of force and hegemonism, pursued by some countries, and to ensure universal order based on international law.

"We firmly stand for dialogue instead of confrontation," Qin Gang stressed.

Since 2015, the Russian International Affairs Council and Chinese Academy of Social Sciences have been holding annual joint conferences in Moscow and Beijing. They have become the leading platform for Russian and Chinese experts to consider pressing global issues and bilateral cooperation. This time, the focus is on the challenges that China and Russia are facing in the difficult geopolitical situation in the world.