Russia, Iran, Turkey call for resumption of work of Syrian Constitutional Committee

ASTANA, June 21. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Turkey pointed to the importance of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, calling to immediately ensure all the necessary conditions for its unimpeded work, according to the countries' joint statement on the results of the 20th international meeting on Syria in the Astana format.

"[The sides] underlined the important role of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, established with the decisive contribution of the guarantor countries of the Astana Format for the implementation of the decisions of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, in promoting the political settlement of the conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic," the document said.

"[The sides] called for holding without further delay the ninth round of the Drafting Commission of the Constitutional Committee while ensuring the constructive approach by the Syrian parties," the statement pointed out.

In this connection, the statement stressed, the countries "reaffirmed their commitment to support the Committee's work through continued engagement with the Syrian parties to the Committee and the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen as facilitator to ensure its sustainable and effective work."

In addition, Russia, Iran and Turkey pointed to the need for the Constitutional Committee to work without any bureaucratic and logistical barriers. "[The sides] urged to immediately ensure all the necessary conditions for the unimpeded work of the Committee," the document said.

According to the statement, the guarantor countries believe that the Committee should work in accordance with the terms of reference and the core rule of procedure so that it may fulfill its mandate of preparing and drafting a constitutional reform to be submitted to the people for approval. It should also achieve success in its work, seeking compromise and constructive interaction without foreign interference and externally imposed time limits to reach general agreement among its members.

On Syrian Constitutional Committee

The Syrian Constitutional Committee was established in accordance with the resolution of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi on January 21, 2018. It is made up of 150 delegates, that is 50 delegates each from the Syrian government, the Syrian opposition and civil society. The Committee’s Small Body consists of 45 delegates (15 delegates from each of the abovementioned parties). The goal of the Committee is to draft recommendations for amendments to the legislation, after which general elections will be held in Syria under the auspices of the UN.