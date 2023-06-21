Russia, Iran, Turkey highlight need to normalize relations between Ankara, Damascus

ASTANA, June 21. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Turkey highlighted the importance of efforts to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus in a joint statement adopted at the 20th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana Format.

The parties "noted the constructive spirit of the consultations of deputy foreign ministers of the Russian Federation, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Turkiye, which took place on June 20, 2023, in Astana, where they discussed progress in preparing the roadmap for the restoration of relations between Turkiye and Syria (in coordination with the work of the Ministries of Defence and special services of the four countries)." They "emphasized the importance of continued active efforts in this field pursuant to the arrangements reached at the quadrilateral meetings of Foreign Ministers on May 10, 2023, and and Defence Ministers on April 25, 2023, in Moscow."

The three countries "recognized the importance of advancing this process on the basis of goodwill and good-neighborly relations to combat terrorism, create proper conditions for safe, voluntary and dignified return of Syrians with the involvement of UNHCR (the United Nations refugee agency - TASS), revitalize political process and ensure unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to the whole of Syria."

The three countries "reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic. as well as to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and highlighted that these principles should be universally respected and complied with."