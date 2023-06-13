Nexta organization member pardoned because he kept his word — Lukashenko

MINSK, June 13. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that he pardoned Roman Protasevich, a member of the Nexta organization, which has been designated as a terrorist organization in Belarus, because he fulfilled all his promises and admitted that he was wrong.

"This guy did everything he promised. That’s not to avoid ending up in prison. He admitted that he was in the wrong. He wasn’t at the frontline, he didn’t kill anyone," the Belarusian leader told reporters replying to a question as to why he made a decision to pardon Protasevich and Russian national Sofia Sapega, as quoted by the BelTA news agency.