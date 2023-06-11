Voter turnout at Montenegro’s parliamentary election amounts to 56.4% — observers

BELGRADE, June 11. /TASS/. The voter turnout at Sunday’s early parliamentary election in Montenegro was 56.4%, the pro-European Center for Democratic Transition said.

"By 8:00 p.m., a total of 56.4%, or 305,760 voters, cast their votes," it said. According to observers, the voter turnout at the previous parliamentary polls in 2020 was 76.6%

An early parliamentary election was held in Montenegro on Sunday. Polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. local time (8:00 p.m. Moscow time) and closed at 8:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. Moscow time).

Fifteen political coalitions and parties are vying for 81 seats in parliament.

Meanwhile, according to the exit poll released by the Center for Monitoring and Research (CeMI) after counting 51.2% of votes, the Europe Now! Movement led by former Minister of Finance Milojko Spajic is leading the election with 25.8% of votes. It is followed by the Together! For the Future That Belongs To You coalition led by Danijel Zivkovic’s Democratic Party od Socialists is winning 23.1% of votes.