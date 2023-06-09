US, UK to jointly identify people, companies aiding Russian Armed Forces — declaration

WASHINGTON, June 9. /TASS/. US and British authorities intend to intensify intelligence exchange in order to reveal people and legal entities that can be blacklisted for aiding Russian Armed Forces in carrying out the special military operation in Ukraine, says the declaration, published after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s negotiations with US President Joe Biden in Washington Thursday.

According to the document, the sides intend to ramp up their partnership "across sanctions strategy, design, targeting, implementation and enforcement." American and British authorities intend to jointly tackle issues of sanctions evasion and plan to "jointly target those facilitating" Russia’s special military operation "in Russia, Belarus, and in third countries, including those who help Russia acquire goods and technology that support Russian" military effort.

The sides intend to "enhance our ability to collect, analyze, and share information and data" between structures, companies and financial institutions responsible for sanctions. It will be done for identification of companies and individuals financially supporting or facilitating payments to Russia’s war machine."

Washington and London also intend to take measures to make sure that sanctions do not obstruct humanitarian aid under UN programs, the document claims.