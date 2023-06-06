IAEA to boost its mission to Zaporozhye NPP after Kahkhovka dam incident — IAEA chief

VIENNA, June 7. /TASS/. Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said the agency’s team to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) will be reinforced following Tuesday’s incident at the Kakhovka dam.

"After concerning developments following the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam, I will be leading the next rotation of our Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya [Zaporozhye] NPP (ISAMZ) next week with a reinforced team," he wrote on Twitter.

Grossi said earlier on Tuesday that he would visit the Zaporozhye NPP next week. It will be his third visit to the facility after trips in September 2022 and March 2023.

The previous rotation of IAEA inspectors at the Zaporozhye NPP took place on April 27 without any incident. The ninth team of IAEA experts was to arrive at the ZNPP on May 25, but the visit was postponed. As of June 6, Russia has not received the relevant note from the UN Department of Safety and Security, said Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director general of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company.