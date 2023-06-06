Minsk, Ljubljana to compete for seat of non-permanent UNSC member

MINSK/UNITED NATIONS, June 6. /TASS/. The 77th session of the UN General Assembly is set to vote in New York on Tuesday to elect a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2024-2025 term, an honor contested by Belarus and Slovenia.

Slovenia’s nomination drew criticism from Minsk and Moscow because Belarus applied for the post of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2024-2025 term in 2007 and remained the only candidate for 16 years until December 2021. Slovenia initially applied for the 2042-2043 term but later decided to run for the same term as Belarus.