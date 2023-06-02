China to promote Russia-Ukraine dialogue despite gap in their positions — envoy

BEIJING, June 2. /TASS/. China’s authorities intend to act as a mediator and promote a peace dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, despite the wide gap in the parties’ positions on the prospects for settling the crisis in Ukraine, China’s Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui said on Friday.

"In the course of our communication [with Russian and Ukrainian representatives], we saw a dramatic difference in the positions of these parties," he told a briefing at China’s Public Diplomacy Association. "But we will continue to intensify dialogue and communication with each of them, to strengthen mutual understanding and mutual trust."

According to the Chinese envoy, in its communication with Russia and Ukraine, China will be guided by the principles of conflict settlement put forth by Chinese President Xi Jinping. China, in his words, doesn’t expect "immediate results" in the process of dialogue.

"It is important that we understand each other’s positions better through communication," Li stressed. "That is why I believe that the Ukrainian crisis will be settled peacefully by joint efforts."

On the anniversary of the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the Chinese foreign ministry published a conceptual document based on President Xi Jinping’s proposals on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The 12-point document calls for a ceasefire, for observing the security interests of all the parties, for settling the humanitarian crisis, for the exchange of prisoners between Moscow and Kiev, and for abandoning unilateral sanctions unless accompanied by a relevant resolution from the United Nations Security Council.

From May 15 through 26, Li Hui visited Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, the EU headquarters, and Russia. During his tour, he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and with top diplomats from these countries, including Russia’s Sergey Lavrov. Key attention was focused on the Ukrainian conflict.