ZNPP to be at risk until Kiev is forced to observe security — Rosenergoatom

MELITOPOL, May 31. /TASS/. The safety of the Zaporozhye NPP will remain at risk until Ukraine has been forced to comply with the rules established in the nuclear energy sector, Renat Karchaa, an advisor to the CEO of the Rosenergoatom concern, told TASS on Wednesday.

Earlier, Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said at a UN Security Council meeting that the situation with nuclear and physical safety at the Zaporozhye NPP remained "extremely unstable and dangerous."

"There are no two things worse than punishment without crime and crime without punishment. Until mechanisms are in place to implement a safety plan and accountability for violations of these principles, and force Ukraine to follow these rules, everything will remain unchanged," Karchaa said.

He thinks that the Western countries will not let the situation to be resolved, because in that case they would have to accuse Ukraine of creating the danger of a nuclear catastrophe. He believes that they would prefer to unreasonably accuse Russia of incidents and make Ukraine look like a victim of the circumstances.

"The question today is not about nuclear power and not about the Zaporozhye NPP. It is much deeper and more extensive. An undisguised war against Russia is on. According to the laws of war, which the West imposes on us, they are not going to behave decently," he stressed.

On Tuesday, Grossi asked the UN Security Council to support five principles of the security of the ZNPP: not to allow an attack on the plant or from its territory, not to place at the plant any heavy arms and military that could be used for an attack, not to endanger the power supply of the plant, to protect all structures and systems that the ensure safe operation of the plant, and not to take any actions that undermine these principles.

Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said at Tuesday's meeting of the UN Security Council that Russia had already taken measures in line with Grossi's proposals. Ukraine's permanent representative to the UN, Sergey Kislitsa, said that Kiev was in favor of demilitarizing the ZNPP, but Grossi said on Monday that this issue was no longer under consideration.